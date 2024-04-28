Lowest ever EVM failure rate: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjay Kaul, expressed complete satisfaction with the Lok Sabha election process, emphasizing the superior performance of voting machines compared to previous years. He noted a significantly lower malfunctioning rate, with only 0.44% of ballot units and control units, and 2.1% of VVPATs experiencing issues, dispelling false claims circulating on media and social platforms about EVM reliability. Despite challenging weather and political circumstances, the polling process was deemed excellent by the commission.

Kaul highlighted the commission’s innovative approach to eliminate human intervention in staff deployment, employing order software for impartial allocation of election personnel. Comprehensive training was provided to all polling officers, although some delays occurred due to meticulous verification of voter records to ensure authenticity. Addressing complaints of duplicate entries in voter lists, thorough investigations were conducted, resulting in corrective measures and purification of the lists.

The state witnessed minimal law and order disturbances during voting, attributed to the deployment of 66,303 security personnel ensuring excellent security. Following voting, all machines were securely stored across 20 centers until the counting day on June 4, where they will be inspected in the presence of political party representatives. Kaul affirmed the meticulous preparation and execution of the electoral process, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout.