Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles Java Island, felt in Jakarta

A significant earthquake measuring magnitude 6.1 struck the southern region of Indonesia’s main island, Java, causing buildings to sway in the capital city of Jakarta and surrounding areas. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 102 kilometers south of Banjar city, with a depth of 68.3 kilometers. Despite the strong tremors, there were no immediate reports of injuries or substantial damage to property. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake’s occurrence and emphasized that there was no tsunami warning issued.

The effects of the earthquake were felt across various cities in West Java, including Bandung, as well as Jakarta’s satellite cities such as Depok, Tangerang, Bogor, and Bekasi. Additionally, tremors were reported in other regions including Yogyakarta and East Java province. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency cautioned residents about potential aftershocks following the main quake. Although earthquakes are common in Indonesia due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” seismic activity is seldom felt in Jakarta.

Indonesia, home to approximately 270 million people, is prone to seismic events due to its geological composition. Past earthquakes in the country have resulted in devastating consequences, including the 2022 earthquake in West Java’s Cianjur city, which claimed the lives of at least 602 individuals. The deadliest earthquake in recent memory occurred in 2004 when a powerful quake triggered a tsunami that led to the loss of over 230,000 lives across several countries, with a significant portion of the casualties occurring in Indonesia’s Aceh province.