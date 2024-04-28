Market capitalisation of 6 most valued firms gains Rs 1.30 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued companies surged by Rs 1,30,734.57 crore. Last week, BSE Sensex advanced by 641.83 points or 0.87 percent.

The market value of State Bank of India soared by Rs 45,158.54 crore to reach Rs 7,15,218.40 crore, the market capitalizationof ICICI Bank gained by Rs 28,726.33 crore, reaching Rs 7,77,750.22 crore.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Bharti Airtel and ITC also observed significant gains, adding Rs 20,747.99 crore and Rs 18,914.35 crore respectively to their market capitalization.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries saw a decline of Rs 26,115.56 crore in its market capitalization, settling at Rs 19,64,079.96 crore. Similarly, HDFC Bank witnessed a dip of Rs 16,371.34 crore, reaching Rs 11,46,943.59 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm among the top-10, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Limited.