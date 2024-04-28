MDH refutes pesticide claims, asserts product safety

MDH, a renowned spice company, has reassured consumers of the safety of its products and dismissed allegations made by food inspectors in Hong Kong and Singapore regarding the presence of certain pesticides in some of its items. Recently, the Center for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong reported that samples of pre-packaged spice-mix products from MDH and Everest, another Indian company, contained ethylene oxide, a pesticide. The CFS advised against purchasing or selling specific products from these companies.

In response, MDH stated that it had not been contacted by food safety authorities in Hong Kong or Singapore. The company denied the presence of ethylene oxide in its products, labeling the claims as baseless and lacking evidence. MDH emphasized that neither the Spice Board of India nor the Indian food regulator, FSSAI, had received any communication or test results from authorities in Hong Kong or Singapore regarding this issue.

Furthermore, MDH affirmed its commitment to safety and quality, stating that it does not use ethylene oxide at any stage of its spice processing. The company assured consumers of its compliance with health and safety standards both domestically and internationally, underscoring India’s prominence as a leading producer, consumer, and exporter of spices.