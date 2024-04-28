Mumbai SIT detains Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case

Actor Sahil Khan has been detained by the Mumbai cyber cell’s special investigation team from Chhattisgarh regarding the Mahadev betting app case, according to an official statement on Sunday. Khan’s apprehension in Jagdalpur followed the Bombay High Court’s dismissal of his pre-arrest bail plea.

The SIT had previously interrogated Khan in connection with the ongoing investigation. The probe is focused on alleged illicit transactions involving financial and real estate firms in Maharashtra and the operators of the controversial Mahadev betting application, with an estimated scam amounting to Rs 15,000 crore, as per the FIR.

The investigation extends to Khan and 31 others, with scrutiny encompassing their financial records, electronic devices, and other technical equipment. While one individual has been arrested in connection with the case, the inquiry is ongoing, as stated by the official. Sahil Khan, recognized for his roles in films like ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’, has transitioned into a fitness expert in recent years.