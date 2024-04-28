Narcotics Control Bureau seize drugs worth Rs 230 crore, 13 arrested

Ahmedabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted drug manufacturing labs in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The joint operation named ‘Operation Prayogshala’ was carried out by Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and Narcotics Control Bureau.

The authorities seized mephedrone (synthetic stimulant drug) worth Rs 230 crore following raids at 4 drug manufacturing units. They also arrested 13 in relation with this.

Also Read: Hero to launch Hero Mavrick 440 in India: Price, Features

‘The ATS recovered 22.028 kilograms of mephedrone and 124 kilograms of liquid mephedrone, collectively worth Rs 230 crore. Rajpurohit was nabbed during the raid at Gandhinagar and Enani was held from Sirohi,’ said a statment issued by NCB.

The joint operation was launched after getting information that Ahmedabad resident Manoharlal Enani and Kuldeepsinh Rajpurohit of Rajasthan had set up mephedrone manufacturing units. A watch was kept on the movements of Enani and Rajpurohit as well as their accomplices, following which the raids were conducted at the units in Sirohi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Piplaj village in Gandhinagar and Bhaktinagar industrial area of Amreli district in Gujarat.