Oppo launches new A series smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Oppo A60 has been launched in Vietnam as the company’s latest entry in its A series of smartphones. Oppo A60 price is set at VND 5,490,000 (roughly Rs. 18,060) for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 21,360). The handset is available in Midnight Purple and Ripple Blue colours. There’s currently no word from the company on whether the handset will arrive in other regions, including India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A660 runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Oppo A60 has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has an unspecified 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture that might be used to gather depth information. Meanwhile, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include a magnetometer, accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.The Oppo A60 packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.