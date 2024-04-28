PM Modi plans four rallies in BJP stronghold North Karnataka

PM Modi plans to boost BJP support in Northern Karnataka following the second-phase polling in 14 constituencies. His strategy includes holding four rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Ballari to energize the party’s efforts in the region. Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other notable figures warmly welcomed Modi to Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The recent voting in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies across Karnataka has prompted Prime Minister Modi to intensify the BJP’s campaign in Northern Karnataka. With rallies scheduled in key districts, Modi aims to garner support for the party ahead of the upcoming elections. The BJP historically has a strong presence in Karnataka’s Lok Sabha elections compared to other southern regions.

The forthcoming 14 seats to be contested on May 7 include constituencies like Bagalkot, Bidar, Bijapur, Davanagere, and Uttara Kannada. In previous elections, the BJP has dominated Karnataka’s political landscape, securing victories in 25 out of the 28 seats in the 2019 elections. However, as the next elections approach, the BJP faces the challenge of maintaining its past success, while the Congress seeks to retain its political relevance.