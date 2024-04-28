PM removes 25 senior tax officers for corruption report

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan has initiated a significant crackdown aimed at eliminating corruption and inefficiency within the country’s top tax collection agency, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Following reports from three intelligence agencies regarding financial misconduct and incompetence among senior FBR officials, Sharif swiftly removed 25 high-ranking officers from their positions. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that these officers, including chief commissioners and a former FBR chairman, were deemed lacking in financial integrity and competence.

In response to the Prime Minister’s directive, the FBR promptly issued notifications for the immediate removal of 13 officers, while recalling another 12 who were either already without positions or were working on deputation in other ministries. The replacements for these ousted officials will be selected from individuals identified as competent and honest by the intelligence agencies. Additionally, 25 FBR officers have been transferred and posted to fill the vacated positions, including some who may not meet the highest standards but are serving in crucial roles.

This decisive action by the democratically elected chief executive reflects the government’s commitment to reforming the FBR and addressing issues of corruption and incompetence within the organization. It underscores the administration’s determination to streamline operations and enhance transparency in one of Pakistan’s most critical government departments. Furthermore, these measures demonstrate the government’s resolve to combat corruption at all levels and uphold the principles of accountability and integrity in public service.