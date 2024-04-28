Prabhas Deepika’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date

The highly anticipated sci-fi movie “Kalki 2898-AD,” directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has now set its release date for June 27, 2024. The announcement came from the production company Vyjayanthi Movies, which shared the news on various social media platforms along with a promotional poster. The film, which boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, has faced several delays in its release schedule, initially slated for January 12 and then rescheduled to May 9.

Initially conceptualized as “Project K” in 2020, “Kalki 2898-AD” aims to offer audiences an unparalleled cinematic experience, transporting them to a futuristic world never before explored in Indian cinema, as per the film’s creators. The official title was revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. Produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is expected to be a visual spectacle, promising to captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling and cutting-edge special effects.

Despite the delays, the filmmakers remain committed to delivering a groundbreaking cinematic endeavor that pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema. With its stellar cast, visionary director, and ambitious concept, “Kalki 2898-AD” has generated significant anticipation among moviegoers, who eagerly await its theatrical release on June 27, 2024.