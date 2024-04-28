Refreshing coconut popsicles: Cool and creamy treat for summer

Here’s a simple recipe for coconut popsicles:

Ingredients:

– 1 can (13.5 oz) coconut milk

– 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

– 1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– Popsicle molds

– Popsicle sticks

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, shredded coconut (if using), and vanilla extract. Stir until well combined.

2. Taste the mixture and adjust sweetness if needed by adding more sweetened condensed milk.

3. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, leaving a little space at the top for expansion.

4. Insert popsicle sticks into each mold.

5. Place the popsicle molds in the freezer and freeze for at least 4-6 hours, or until the popsicles are completely frozen.

6. Once frozen, remove the popsicles from the molds by running warm water over the outside of the molds for a few seconds.

7. Enjoy your homemade coconut popsicles straight away, or store them in the freezer in an airtight container until ready to serve.