Rising temperatures in Kozhikode lead to over 8000 fever cases in 14 days

As summer progresses in Kozhikode, a surge in fever cases is causing widespread concern among residents, compounded by outbreaks of diseases like dengue fever and jaundice. Over the past two weeks, more than 8,500 individuals have sought treatment for fever in government hospitals within the district, indicating the extensive impact of the outbreak and the urgent need for intervention.

The situation in Kozhikode is alarming, with an average of over 250 people presenting with fever symptoms at government hospitals daily, alongside a noticeable uptick in visits to private healthcare facilities. Last Wednesday witnessed a significant spike, with 821 patients seeking treatment for fever at hospitals on that single day.

In addition to the fever cases, the district has reported 44 instances of dengue fever and 21 cases of jaundice within the last week, with dengue primarily affecting hilly areas. While dengue fever, usually associated with the monsoon season, is perplexingly spreading at this time, authorities attribute jaundice transmission to the consumption of contaminated water during hot weather. With two fatalities already attributed to jaundice, effective treatment and vigilant monitoring are imperative to curtail further disease spread.