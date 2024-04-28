SC sets April 29 for Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam on Monday. Kejriwal argues that his arrest during the Lok Sabha elections, amidst the Model Code of Conduct, is an assault on democratic principles like free and fair elections and federalism.

Kejriwal contends that his arrest is indicative of the misuse of power by the Centre to suppress the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders. He alleges that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) deliberately targeted him, a sitting chief minister and national opposition party leader, just days after the election announcement, compromising the level playing field necessary for free and fair elections.

The ED, however, maintains that Kejriwal is a central figure in the excise policy scam and his arrest is justified based on evidence. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently scrapped.