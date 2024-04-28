Severe heat wave sweeps India amid global sea temperature surge

India is currently grappling with an intense heat wave, with states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala experiencing record-breaking temperatures. The scorching heat has left residents feeling overwhelmed, prompting authorities to take urgent measures to address the situation. In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, temperatures soared to 43.6 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest day of the season and prompting the state government to issue heat wave alerts, cautioning citizens about the risks of heat-related illnesses.

Andhra Pradesh is also facing the brunt of the heat wave, with temperatures reaching as high as 45 degrees Celsius in certain areas. The severity of the situation has led the government to classify it as a “severe” heat wave, prompting the establishment of special relief centers to provide assistance to those affected. Similarly, in Karnataka, including the capital Bengaluru, where temperatures peaked at 38 degrees Celsius, residents are struggling to cope with the scorching conditions, exacerbating challenges such as traffic congestion and power outages.

The heat wave has disrupted normal life, causing traffic delays, power cuts, and health concerns among residents. Commuters have been particularly affected, facing long waits in traffic jams and increased risk of heat exhaustion. Additionally, the strain on infrastructure, including power supply and transportation networks, has added to the challenges posed by the extreme weather conditions across the affected regions.