UAE authority resumes intercity bus services: Details

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has resumed intercity bus services between Dubai and Sharjah. All intercity bus services between Dubai and other emirates were suspended by the RTA on April 18 due to interruptions caused by recent weather conditions.

The RTA has outlined several key routes to facilitate convenient travel for commuters:

Route E303 will operate between Union Square Metro Station in Dubai and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

Route E307 links Deira City Center Bus Station in Dubai directly with Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

Route E307A connects Abu Hail Metro Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

Route E306 runs from Ghubaiba Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

Route E315 serves commuters traveling between Etisalat by e& Metro Station in Dubai and Muwailah Bus Station in Sharjah.

RTA advised commuters at the time to follow social media channels for further updates regarding the service resumption.