UAE authority revises truck timings on major road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has revised truck movement timings on a major road. The truck movement timings on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in the section between Dubai’s Ras Al Khor Street and Sharjah in both directions will be adjusted during peak hours.

Also Read: Gulf country temporarily stops issuing work visas to citizens of this country: Details

Trucks will be banned on the road from 6.30am to 8.30am, then from 1pm to 3.30pm, and finally from 5.30pm to 8pm. RTA urged truck drivers to use alternative routes, such as Emirates Road, during ban hours or wait in the truck rest stops.