Ultraviolette launches new electric motorcycle: Details

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Ultraviolette has launched the upgraded version of its electric motorcycle, the F77. The upgraded bike is named F77 Mach 2. This new iteration has been launched in two variants- standard model and Recon edition.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 now comes in 9 colors, including Lighting Blue, Asteroid Grey, Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stealth Grey, Cosmic Black, Plasma Red, Supersonic Silver, and Stellar White. This electric motorcycle now comes with an aluminium charging port lid, and newly added F77 graphics on the front forks in a fresh colour scheme.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is powered by a 27kW motor for the standard variant, while the Recon variant boasts a 30kW motor. The standard model is equipped with a 7.1kWh battery, providing a range of 211km, whereas the Recon edition features a larger 10.3kWh battery offering an impressive 323km range. The Recon model also comes with 10 levels of switchable regenerative braking.

Both variants of the F77 Mach 2 come with three ride modes, a five-inch TFT display, auto-dimming lights, hill hold functionality, ABS, and dynamic stability control. Additionally, the Recon variant offers four levels of traction control for enhanced riding experience and safety.

The F77 Mach 2 is equipped with 41mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock, ensuring a comfortable and stable ride. Braking duties are handled by a single 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, complemented by 17-inch wheels fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.

The price of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 starts at Rs. 2,99,000 for the first 1,000 customers, while the Recon variant is priced at Rs. 3,99,000 (both prices ex-showroom, Bengaluru).