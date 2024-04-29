8 including 5 women and 3 children killed, 23 injured in road accident

Bemetara: 5 women and 3 children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck. The accident took place near Kathia village in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district.

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function in Tiraiyya village. The goods vehicle collided with the mini truck that was parked by the roadside.

Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6). The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur.