AAP claims Sunita Kejriwal denied jail visit

AAP has reported that the Tihar jail administration refused permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, to visit him on April 29, as stated on Sunday. The Tihar authorities have not provided an immediate response regarding this matter. The denial of permission was not accompanied by any explanation, according to AAP.

As per the jail manual, inmates are entitled to two meetings per week, with a maximum of two visitors allowed per meeting and a total of four visitors permitted per week. The denial of Sunita Kejriwal’s visit comes without a clear rationale. AAP posted on X in Hindi, accusing the Modi government of orchestrating the cancellation of the meeting, portraying the treatment of an elected chief minister as akin to that of a terrorist.

Despite this setback, other political figures are slated to visit Kejriwal in jail. Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet him on Monday, followed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday. Kejriwal has been in judicial custody since March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy, and is expected to remain detained until May 7.