BWSSB considers weekly Cauvery water supply amid Bengaluru water crisis

Bengaluru, renowned as the Silicon City, confronts a severe water crisis as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) deliberates on stringent measures due to diminishing water levels in the Cauvery River.

As May unfolds, apprehensions mount regarding the availability of potable water in Bengaluru, which heavily relies on the Cauvery River as its primary water source. The city faces an imminent risk of water scarcity, exacerbated by the Cauvery reservoir containing only 11 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet of water, with 5 TMC allocated as dead storage, leaving a mere 6 TMC of usable water. To address this pressing concern, authorities are contemplating reducing water supply frequency from thrice a week to once weekly.

The proposal to curtail water supply represents a last-ditch effort to conserve dwindling water resources and ensure essential water access for Bengaluru’s residents. The impending water shortage underscores fears for the city’s welfare, highlighting the urgent need for rainfall in the upcoming months to avert a deepening crisis. The BWSSB stresses the significance of water conservation, urging residents to employ water judiciously to alleviate the looming scarcity’s impact.