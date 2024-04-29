BWSSB issues deadline for aerator installation with threat of fines

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued a final reminder to residents, emphasizing the mandatory installation of aerators on taps by April 30, with hefty fines for non-compliance. Initially set for March 31, the deadline was extended to April 7 following requests from customers. However, many parts of the city still lack aerators, prompting BWSSB to grant a final extension until tomorrow.

Aerators, which reduce water flow from tap outlets, are crucial for water conservation efforts in a city facing severe scarcity issues. BWSSB estimates that aerators can save between 60 to 85 per cent of water usage. The decision to mandate their installation came after consultations with the Plumbers Association, demonstrating a collective commitment to address water conservation challenges.

While installation in homes remains voluntary, BWSSB’s directive applies to all public areas, including commercial establishments. Failure to comply by the deadline will result in a Rs. 5,000 fine, along with a daily penalty of Rs. 500 until installation is completed. This initiative forms part of BWSSB’s broader campaign to promote water efficiency across Bangalore, aiming to significantly impact daily water consumption and ensure the sustained availability of water resources in the city.