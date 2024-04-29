Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in Kerala. Price of yellow metal is declining after three days. Gold is priced at Rs 53,240, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7411.4 per gram up by Rs.145. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6788.8 per gram up by Rs.132. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.88%, whereas in the last month it has been -7.71%. The cost of silver is Rs.83900 per kg down by Rs.600 per kg.

Also Read: 8 including 5 women and 3 children killed, 23 injured in road accident

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by Rs 275 or 0.38% to trade at Rs 71,225 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down by Rs 85 or 0.11% to Rs 80,595 per kg. Gold futures settled at Rs71,500 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.40% and silver July futures settled at Rs82,496 per kilogram with a gain of 0.10% last week.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,328.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $2,339.70 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $27.12 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $915.10, while palladium lost 0.8% to $946.75.