Final leg of shooting begins for Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan’s film ‘Identity’

The shooting of “Identity,” featuring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is nearing completion under the direction of Akhil Paul. Known for their collaboration on 2020’s “Forensic,” Paul and Anas Khan are directing this Malayalam crime thriller. Wrapping up the second schedule in Erode, Tamil Nadu, the director shared on Instagram the challenges faced during filming, including intense weather conditions and demanding sequences involving fire and vehicles across the dry landscape. With continuous night shoots and day shoots under the scorching sun, the team persevered through an adventurous schedule, marking the completion of another milestone in the production process.

“Identity” also stars Vinay Rai and is produced by Raju Malliath and Century Kochumon. With ninety-nine days of shooting completed and only a few more schedules left to go, the film is progressing steadily towards its final stages. The cast and crew’s dedication and resilience in overcoming various challenges reflect their commitment to delivering a compelling cinematic experience to audiences.