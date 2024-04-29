Former Union Minister and BJP MP Sreenivasa Prasad passes away

Former Union Minister and BJP MP V Sreenivasa Prasad, representing Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, passed away on Monday at a private hospital. He was 76 years old and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Prasad, who served as a six-time MP from Chamarajanagar and a two-time MLA from Nanjangud, had been unwell for some time.

Prasad’s political journey spanned nearly five decades, beginning with the Janata Party in 1976 and later affiliations with Congress, JD(S), JD(U), and the Samata Party before joining BJP. He held various positions, including Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004. Despite retiring from electoral politics in March 2024, ending a long career, Prasad’s contributions left a lasting impact.

Prasad’s political career was marked by twists and turns, including stints with different parties and roles such as revenue and religious endowment minister in the Siddaramaiah government. He rejoined BJP in 2016, contested unsuccessfully in the 2017 Nanjangud bypolls, but triumphed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chamarajanagar.