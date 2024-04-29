Health Ministry Vigilant on Seasonal and Avian Influenza Cases

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs is closely monitoring the spread of respiratory infections, particularly with the monsoon season approaching and the detection of avian influenza in both humans and cattle in the United States. Through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), real-time surveillance of influenza cases, including Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), reported in hospitals is being conducted nationwide.

In response to the detection of avian influenza virus in cattle and milk in the USA, a video conference was held with Maharashtra to assess the current situation of seasonal influenza. Experts emphasized the importance of practicing proper hygienic measures such as boiling milk and thoroughly cooking meat to prevent transmission of the virus to humans.

H5N1, a type of influenza virus causing severe respiratory disease in birds, has occasionally infected humans with a high mortality rate. In contrast, seasonal influenza, caused by influenza viruses circulating worldwide, has been monitored since the detection of Influenza A H1N1 in 2009. India experiences two peaks of seasonal influenza each year, with no significant rise in cases reported thus far. The ministry continues to closely monitor both H5N1 and H1N1 infections to ensure timely intervention.