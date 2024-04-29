Idukki man commits suicide live on facebook

In Idukki, a tragic incident unfolded as a young man, Vishnu (31), took his own life while live-streaming on Facebook. Vishnu, a resident of Cheruthoni, reportedly faced marital discord, leading to his decision. The distressing event occurred on Sunday morning at 11 am, with Vishnu’s lifeless body discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his room after family members rushed to the scene upon seeing his live broadcast.

Vishnu, employed as a watchman at a park under DTPC, was pronounced dead upon discovery. His body was subsequently transported to Idukki Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, with local authorities initiating investigations into the case. The funeral arrangements are scheduled to take place at his residence on Monday.