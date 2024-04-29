IMD forecasts rain in 8 districts, heatwave in 3 districts

IMD’s forecast indicates light rainfall expected in eight districts of Kerala on April 29 and 30, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. Additionally, rainfall is predicted in nine districts on May 1 and 2, including Kozhikode and Wayanad. Meanwhile, INCOIS predicts strong winds in the Lakshadweep area, reaching speeds of 40 to 45 km/h, possibly up to 55 km/h.

Heatwave conditions are anticipated in parts of Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts on April 29, with temperatures soaring to 41°C in Palakkad and 40°C in Kollam and Thrissur over the coming days. Other districts, like Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, may experience temperatures reaching 38°C, while areas like Alappuzha and Ernakulam could see highs of 37°C. Sadly, two sunstroke-related deaths have occurred in Palakkad and Kannur, with the state remaining on high alert.

The current heatwave in Kerala, attributed to the sun’s position and the absence of summer rains, has raised concerns about sunstroke-related incidents. Recommendations from the weather department include avoiding outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours and taking precautions to prevent sunstroke and sunburn. Despite the intense heat, experts anticipate a slight relief in temperatures by the following week.