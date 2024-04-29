IMD: Orange Alert in Palakkad, Yellow Alert in Two Kerala Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that the state will continue to experience extreme heat over the coming days. An orange alert has been issued for select areas of Palakkad district, while a yellow alert has been raised for certain regions in Kollam and Thrissur districts on April 29 due to the potential heatwave. Predictions indicate that temperatures in Palakkad could soar to 41 degrees Celsius, while Kollam and Thrissur could reach 40 degrees Celsius. Other districts like Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kannur are expected to experience temperatures around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts are anticipated to see maximum temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius, with Thiruvananthapuram reaching 36 degrees Celsius. These temperatures are notably 3-5 degrees Celsius higher than average. Except for hilly terrains, these regions are expected to face hot and humid weather conditions from April 29 to May 3, 2024.

Amidst the scorching temperatures, there is a possibility of summer showers in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, and Ernakulam.