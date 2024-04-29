Indian Navy rescues Panama-flagged ship from Houthi rebels

The Indian Navy swiftly responded to a distress call from the Panama-flagged Merchant Vessel (MV) Andromeda Star, rescuing its predominantly Indian crew and ensuring their safety. The intervention occurred amidst a series of escalating drone strikes, missile attacks, and hijackings since November 2023.

INS Kochi, a guided missile destroyer, was deployed to address the maritime security incident involving an attack on the MV Andromeda Star. The Indian Navy intercepted the vessel and conducted an aerial reconnaissance mission to assess the situation. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was also dispatched to evaluate any residual risks onboard the MV.

The successful rescue operation underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to protecting seafarers navigating through the region. Enhanced maritime surveillance efforts and increased force levels have been implemented since December to secure international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Central and North Arabian Sea. Additionally, close coordination with the Coast Guard aims to ensure effective surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone, as recent piracy incidents and drone attacks near the Indian coast highlight evolving maritime threats.