Mahindra to launch XUV 3XO in India today: Details

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra will today launch the Mahindra XUV300 facelift, named as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. As per reports, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will be priced be between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO features a new front grille flanked by vertically fitted LED headlamps with LED DRLs. There are new connected LED taillamps. The SUV has new 16-inch alloy wheels.

It also has a new touchscreen infotainment system with a 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a new digital instrument panel.The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with Adrenox Connect technology. Using the Adrenox Connect app on their smartphone, the owners will be able to remotely adjust the temperature inside the vehicle.

Also Read: X is down for some users in India

The Mahindra XUV 3XO 2024 is expected to have the same engine and transmission options as the Mahindra XUV300. The engine options will be 1.2-litre turbocharged multipoint fuel injection (TCMPFI) petrol (110PS/200Nm), 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged intercooled gasoline direct injection (TGDi) petrol (130PS/230Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (117PS/300Nm). The TCMPFI and the diesel engines will get 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT choices, and the TGDi will have a 6-speed MT.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will have a couple of drive modes, including Zap. In one of the teasers, Mahindra revealed that the 0-60kmph timing is 4.5 seconds and the mileage is 20.1kmpl.