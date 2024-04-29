MDH products under scrutiny for salmonella contamination in US

US customs have rejected nearly one-third of spice shipments exported by MDH Pvt Ltd in the past six months due to salmonella contamination, as reported. This rejection rate has doubled since October 2023 compared to the previous year, highlighting concerns over food safety. Salmonella, a bacteria known to cause diarrhoea and nausea, has been cited as the reason for these rejections.

The rejection of MDH spice shipments follows recent controversies surrounding the presence of cancer-causing ethylene oxide, a pesticide, in certain MDH masala powder products. The Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety (CFS) ordered the recall of MDH’s Madras Curry Powder, Mixed Masala Powder, and Sambhar Masala Powder, alongside Everest’s Fish Curry Masala. However, MDH has refuted these allegations, asserting its adherence to health and safety standards and reassuring customers of the safety of its products.

Despite the rejection of MDH shipments and the recall orders, the company maintains that it has not received any official communications from food regulators in Hong Kong or Singapore. MDH asserts that the accusations against it are unfounded and lacking in substantial evidence. Additionally, it clarifies that it does not use Ethylene Oxide (ETO) in any stage of storing, processing, or packing its spices. These developments add to previous instances where US and Indian regulators have flagged salmonella contamination in spice products from MDH and other brands.