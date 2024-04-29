Missing fisherman’s body recovered after vessel capsizes in Kerala

The body of a fisherman, who had been missing since his fishing vessel capsized in Muthalapozhi, was found on Monday. Identified as John from Puthukurichy, he was reported missing at approximately 3:30 am. The tragic incident occurred when the fishing boat overturned in the estuary due to strong currents. Fortunately, five other individuals onboard managed to swim to safety.

Muthalapozhi estuary has raised concerns due to a series of boat accidents reported in the area. These incidents have led to the loss of lives among fishermen residing in coastal villages near the state capital. The accumulation of sand from the lagoon and sea on top of rocks has resulted in stronger waves, posing risks to motorized fishing boats navigating the waters.

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited is tasked with dredging the harbor to maintain the necessary depth for vessels to pass through the navigation channel safely. This effort aims to mitigate the dangers posed by the intensified waves and enhance the safety of fishing activities in the region.