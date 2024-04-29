Nothing launches new colour variant of Phone 2a in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Nothing has unveiled the Nothing Phone 2a in a new colour option in India. The Nothing Phone 2a is now available in a Blue shade. The new finish arrives nearly one month after the launch of the handset and is an India-exclusive.

The Blue edition will go on sale via Flipkart starting May 2 at 12pm IST with a special price tag of Rs. 19,999. After the first sale, the new colour variant is likely to have the same price as the other colour options in India. This means the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration will retail for Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants will be available for Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

The handset runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Nothing Phone 2a flaunts two 50-megapixel sensors at the rear. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel camera on the front. It offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also carries dual stereo speakers and has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Phone 2a with support for 45W fast charging. It includes a redesigned Glyph Interface at the back that lets users personalise the lighting effects for notifications.