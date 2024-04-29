‘Rakshit Shetty’s ‘777 Charlie’ to premiere in Japan in June

“777 Charlie,” the National Award-winning Kannada film, is scheduled for release in Japan on June 28, as announced by the filmmakers. Directed by Kiranraj K and featuring Rakshit Shetty in the lead role, the movie received acclaim, winning the National Film Award for Best Kannada Film last year. Produced by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, the film’s Japan distribution will be handled by Shochiku Studios, known for its association with notable works like “Hachiko Monogatari” (1987), which inspired the Hollywood film “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale.”

Paramvah Studios revealed the news of “777 Charlie” premiering in Japan with excitement, expressing gratitude for the collaboration with Shochiku Studios. The announcement emphasized the honor of partnering with one of Japan’s largest and oldest film studios, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the film’s international release. The post highlighted the significance of this partnership and marked the date for the Japan premiere on June 28, 2024.

“777 Charlie” narrates the heartwarming journey of Dharma, portrayed by Rakshit Shetty, a solitary factory worker, and his bond with a stray Labrador dog named Charlie. Kiranraj K, the director, shared additional plans for the film’s release in various other countries, including Russia, Taiwan, Latin America, Germany, among others. The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and Aniruddh Roy, contributing to its widespread appeal and anticipation among audiences worldwide.