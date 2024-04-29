Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils ‘Bangaram’ Film on Birthday

Celebrating her 37th birthday, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her latest project, “Bangaram,” marking her return to work after a seven-month hiatus due to her myositis diagnosis in 2022. Produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, the film announcement arrived with a teaser shared on Samantha’s Instagram page, reflecting her excitement for the upcoming venture.

In her post, Samantha expressed anticipation for her new film, emphasizing the essence of authenticity with the caption “Not everything has to glitter to be golden.” Following her last big-screen appearance in “Kushi,” Samantha’s upcoming projects include the Prime Video series “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, showcasing her versatility across different platforms.