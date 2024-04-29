Security forces kill Naxal in Sukma encounter

In Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter with security personnel on Monday morning, as confirmed by police sources. The skirmish occurred in a forest area under the jurisdiction of Kistaram police station, where teams from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were engaged in an anti-Naxal operation, stated Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G. Chavan.

The firefight ensued between the Naxalites and the DRG team, approximately 450 km from the state capital Raipur. Following the cessation of hostilities, the body of a Naxalite along with a weapon was discovered at the scene. Search operations are ongoing in the vicinity, as reported by the SP. This incident marks the 81st Naxalite casualty in separate encounters in the Bastar region this year, which encompasses seven districts including Sukma, according to police records. In a similar incident on April 16, 29 Naxalites were killed in a clash with security forces in the Kanker district of the region.