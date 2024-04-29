Stock Market: Indian equity indices ended higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices erased previous session losses and ended higher. At close, BSE Sensex was up 941.12 points or 1.28 percent at 74,671.28. NSE Nifty ended at 22,643.40 , up 223.40 points or 1percent.

About 1777 shares advanced, 1578 shares declined, and 133 shares unchanged. Top gainers were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank. Top losers were HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life and LTIMindtree. Over 280 stocks, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Divi’s Labs, Grasim, Havells, IndiGo, Tata Power and Vedanta, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Except realty, all other sectoral indices ended higher with healthcare, metal, power, bank and oil & gas up 0.4-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 41,974.92 and 47,599.25, respectively, during the session. The BSE Midcap index ended with a notable gain of 0.79 per cent at 41,918.09 while the Smallcap index settled almost flat (up 0.07 per cent) at 47,270.05.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly Rs 406.5 lakh crore on Monday from nearly Rs 404 lakh crore on Friday, making investors richer by about Rs 2.5 lakh crore in a single session.