Village defence guard killed in shootout with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) was killed in shootout with militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Militants opened fire at a patrolling party in Udhampur district’s Basantgarh area. The dead Village Defence Guard is identified as Muhammad Sharif

Security forces have cordoned off the area and additional forces. The encounter took place when a joint party of the security forces and VDGs challenged the suspected militants.

‘The police had received information about the movement of two or more groups of terrorists who were probably freshly infiltrated. The police picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights as part of area domination where a face-off ensued with a group of hiding terrorists, ‘ said Jammu’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain.

He added that following the initial exchange of fire that lasted over half an hour, the gunmen fled deep into the forest area and were being chased by the security forces and that the entire area has been cordoned off for sanitation purposes .