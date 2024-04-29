X is down for some users in India

Mumbai: X (formerly Twitter) is down for some users in India. Users across India are facing difficulties in using the micro blogging website and are reporting issues. The users are reporting issues in making tweets, opening tweets and loading of the content.

According to downdetector, users in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are facing issues with the social media site. As per the site, the users are facing issues with not only the app but also with the website.

This incident marks the latest in a series of technical difficulties faced by X, with the platform previously experiencing a major outage in December 2023. While X has not provided a specific reason for the downtime, services were restored within a few hours.