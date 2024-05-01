Another emirate in UAE announces 2-day distance learning for all schools

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced that all private schools in Dubai will switch to online learning on Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3. The decision was announced due to expected unstable weather conditions. The decision aims to ensure the safety of teachers as well as students across the country.

Last month, government schools switched to online learning on April 16 due to the historic storm that hit the UAE. Private schools too observed distance learning during this time. In emirates like Sharjah, where residents faced prolonged effects of the heavy rains, students observed distance and hybrid learning until Monday, April 29.

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail storm.