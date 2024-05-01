Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,440, down by Rs 800 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 6555, down by Rs 100. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 53,240 per 8 gram and Rs 6655 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 70,466 per 10 gram level, around Rs 3,500 below its lifetime high of Rs 73,958 level, which it had climbed on 12th April 2024. Silver futures lost Rs 457 or 0.4% to Rs 80,395 per kg.

Also Read: UAE authority announces distance learning for government schools for two days

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,334.92 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% at $2,346.00 per ounce. Gold prices have gained 4.6% so far this month. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $27.09 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $952.45, while palladium lost 0.2% to $972.68.