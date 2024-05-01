Ducati DesertX Rally launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The performance-oriented two-wheeler manufacturer Ducati has launched a powerful off-roader DesertX Rally in India. It has been priced at Rs 23.70 (ex-showroom). The deliveries will start from May 2024 onwards. The ADV either can be booked through an authorized dealership or online via Ducati’s official website.

The newly launched DesertX Rally is equipped with heavy fairing on the sides, a raised front fender, machined gear pedals, and a forged carbon sump guard. The motorcycle runs on a 21-inch front wheel, while the rear comes with an 18-inch spoked wheel.

It gets KYB upside-down forks at the front. In the rear, it is treated by a mono-shock with 20 mm of additional suspension travel at both ends.

Customers can enjoy the motorcycle in six riding modes – Sport, Urban, Wet, Touring, Rally and Enduro. It has been given some advanced features such as wheelie control, traction control, cornering ABS and whatnot.

It has a Bluetooth-enabled 5-inch digital instrument console on board. The unit provides all sorts of important information related to the vehicles such as RPM, speed, riding mode, gear, fuel efficiency, and warnings among others.

DesertX Rally uses a 937cc Testrastretta twin-cylinder engine. It is the same unit, which has been used in the standard model. It generates a maximum power of 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.