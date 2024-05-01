Force Motor unveils 5-door Gurkha in India: Details

Mumbai: Force Motor has unveiled the 5-door Gurkha in India. The off-roader is scheduled to launch in May 2024. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle from both authorized showrooms or online via the official website.The model has been offered in multiple color options. Interested ones can purchase from Green, Red, White, and Black.

The newly introduced 5-door Gurkha offers a wheelbase of 2,825mm. It becomes taller, measuring 2,296mm (with roof carrier) and 2,095mm without roof carrier. The turning radius also has extended to 6.3 meters.

The 5-door Gurkha has round-shaped LED headlights, paired with side indicators, placed right about the setup, and gets chrome-finished Gurkha badging at the front grill.The vehicle now runs on redesigned 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The 5-door Gurkha is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is supported by all wireless car connect technology including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It is powered by a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine, generating a maximum power of 138 bhp and 320 Nm torque. The unit is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is available in a fully 4×4 drivetrain as standard.