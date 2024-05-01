GEMPL launches electric scooter Ampere Nexus electric scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: The e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), has launched its first tech-loaded family electric scooter Ampere Nexus in India. The battery-powered scooter has been released at the starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the vehicle in four colours- Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White, and Steel Grey.

Interested customers can now pre-book the vehicle with a token amount of Rs 9,999. The deliveries are likely to kickstart from May. The vehicle comes with sleek LED DRls inside the unit. The newly launched e-scooter has been given a single-seat unit with a decent length of 712 mm and height of 765 mm.

The new scooter has a 7-inch TFT Touchscreen, supported by SmartSense technology. It allows the rider to monitor important information such as speed, battery capacity, range, time, and riding model among others.

The all new Ampere Nexus is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front, while the rear has been treated by shock absorbers. On the safety front, the vehicle comes with a front disc brake, and has a drum brake at the rear. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels as standard.

The scooter uses a 3 kWh LFP battery pack and has a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor. The e-scooter is capable of offering a range of 136 km on a single charge, and has a top speed of 93 kmph.