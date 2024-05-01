Mizoram records 108 deaths from TB: Official data

Last year, Mizoram recorded 108 deaths from tuberculosis, with 2,272 people diagnosed with the disease out of 17,432 tested. Among the diagnosed patients, 164 were identified with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), and while 86% were successfully treated, 108 individuals succumbed to the illness.

Between January and March of this year, 595 TB cases were identified out of 3,761 samples tested, with 38 cases of MDR-TB and 57 individuals diagnosed with both TB and HIV-AIDS. Additionally, 6% of patients were found to be diabetic, 33% used tobacco, and 16% were alcohol consumers.

In terms of geographical distribution, Aizawl district reported the highest number of TB cases at 433, followed by Kolasib district (46) and Lunglei district (34), while Mamit district in West Mizoram recorded the lowest at five cases. Despite the concerning numbers, only 187 individuals in the state have registered to support TB patients or contribute donations through the ‘Nikshay’ platform under the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, initiated in September 2022 to enhance community engagement in combating TB and achieving India’s goal of eradicating the disease by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030.