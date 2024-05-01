Oil companies announces revised price for LPG cylinders

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revised the retail prices of commercial LPG cylinders. Oil marketing companies reduced the price of commercial LPG by Rs 19.

LPG prices are usually revised on the first of every month, and sometimes within the month. In April, the oil marketing companies reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the range of Rs 30.5- Rs 32.0. Earlier on March 1, LPG prices were hiked by Rs 25.

A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be available in the national capital at Rs 1,745.50. Mumbai’s price has been reduced to Rs 1,698.50 from Rs 1,74917.50. In Chennai, the price has also been slashed by Rs 19. The current price is Rs 1,911, down from Rs 1,930. A 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,859 in Kolkata.