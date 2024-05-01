Plea in SC to Investigate Covishield Vaccine Side Effects

Lawyer Vishal Tiwari has lodged a plea in the Supreme Court, urging an examination of AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, focusing on its side effects and associated risks. Tiwari’s plea, accessed by a newspaper, proposes the formation of a medical expert panel comprising doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), supervised by a retired Supreme Court Justice. This panel would scrutinize Covishield’s side effects and potential risks.

Tiwari’s plea additionally calls for the establishment of a vaccine damage payment system by the Union of India (UOI) to compensate individuals severely disabled or deceased due to Covid-19 vaccination side effects. The plea underscores recent revelations concerning Covishield’s rare side effects, including low platelet counts and blood clot formation, acknowledged by AstraZeneca, the vaccine’s developer.

The plea references UK-based media reports citing cases of individuals experiencing severe side effects after receiving the Covishield vaccine. Tiwari highlights the need for urgent government action to ensure the safety and health of Indian citizens, particularly amid concerns about increased instances of heart attacks and sudden collapses following vaccination drives.

Tiwari emphasizes the necessity for India to adopt measures akin to the UK’s vaccine damage payment system, urging the government to address potential health risks associated with Covishield. He contends that immediate action is imperative to safeguard Indian citizens and mitigate the risks posed by the vaccine’s side effects.