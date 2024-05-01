UAE authority announces distance learning for government schools for two days

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday announced distance learning for all government schools on May 2 and 3 in the country. The decision was announced due to prevailing unstable weather conditions. The decision aims to ensure the safety of teachers as well as students across the country.

Last month, schools switched to online learning on April 16 due to the historic storm that hit the UAE. Private schools too observed distance learning during this time.

In emirates like Sharjah, where residents faced prolonged effects of the heavy rains, students observed distance and hybrid learning until Monday, April 29, when most of them returned back to school.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions.