14 KSRTC employees disciplined for authorized leave in Pathanamthitta

Authorities have disciplined 14 KSRTC employees from the Pathanamthitta depot for taking unauthorized leave without notifying the authorities. Additionally, 16 regular drivers were transferred, and 4 replacement category drivers were dismissed as a result of their collective leave-taking. This action was communicated through a notice issued by the office of the KSRTC Chairman & Managing Director, leading to the cancellation of numerous services in the Pathanamthitta unit and causing inconvenience to passengers relying on KSRTC services.

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar previously suspended 97 KSRTC employees for reporting to work under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, approximately 40 temporary employees were terminated for the possession of alcohol while on duty. This disciplinary action was taken following inspections over two weeks, resulting in the dismissal of 26 temporary employees from SWIFT and alternative employees of KSRTC. These measures were implemented to address the issue of employees reporting to work in an inebriated state and carrying alcohol during duty hours.

The stringent actions taken against KSRTC employees highlight the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of public transport services. By penalizing those found violating regulations, such as reporting to work under the influence of alcohol or taking unauthorized leave, authorities aim to uphold standards of professionalism and accountability within the organization.