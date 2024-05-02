Bharat Biotech assures Covaxin safety amidst AstraZeneca controversy

Bharat Biotech, the creator of Covaxin, has confidently affirmed the vaccine’s safety amidst growing concerns over AstraZeneca’s admission regarding potential rare side effects of its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India. Emphasizing its unwavering commitment to safety, Bharat Biotech highlighted Covaxin’s extensive safety testing and monitoring processes.

According to Bharat Biotech’s statement, Covaxin underwent rigorous testing involving over 27,000 participants during the licensing process. The vaccine received approval for restricted use in clinical trials, with thorough safety evaluations conducted on hundreds of thousands of individuals. The Ministry of Health, Government of India, also assessed Covaxin’s safety, and continuous pharmacovigilance monitoring was maintained throughout its product lifecycle.

The company reported that ongoing research and monitoring efforts have consistently demonstrated Covaxin’s excellent safety profile, with no documented cases of vaccine-related issues such as blood clots, thrombocytopenia, pericarditis, or myocarditis. This assertion contrasts with recent revelations from AstraZeneca regarding potential blood clot-related side effects associated with its Covid-19 vaccine, sparking heightened scrutiny and concerns globally.